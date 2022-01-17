Frimley Park Hospital set for £1.26bn revamp
A Surrey hospital will undergo a £1.26bn rebuild under plans to transform it into a state-of-the-art centre.
Frimley Park Hospital in Frimley will be turned into a net-zero hospital, with more operating theatres and more specialist services.
Its roof, built using concrete that can become unstable, will also be revamped.
A hospital spokesperson said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to provide a "fit-for-purpose" hospital.
They added the current roof, which is being "actively managed" to prevent deterioration, "represents potential health and safety risks to patients, staff and visitors as well as considerable maintenance costs", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), used in the roof, was a common building material when the hospital was built nearly 50 years ago but is now widely considered unsafe.
The trust is required by NHS England and Improvement to remove all RAAC by 2035.
The hospital was one of seven in England to be promised government funding for remedial work last year, after the collapse of an Essex school flat roof in 2019 was believed to be caused by RAAC planks.