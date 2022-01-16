Surrey Search and Rescue volunteers complete 1,000th mission
A volunteer rescue team in Surrey has completed its 1,000th mission.
Surrey Search and Rescue (SurSAR) is a volunteer charity formed in 2010 which helps the police and fire service.
The group of about 60 people became an official lowland rescue team in 2012.
Jill Thorpe, one of the charity's trustees, said: "Our team members, who are all volunteers, train hard to ensure they have the skills, knowledge and ability to perform searches and rescues in difficult situations.
"We are proud of their dedication and commitment that have enabled us to reach this milestone."
Group member James Willis said being a lowland rescue team, which have the same status as mountain rescue teams but cover hills and lower terrain, has its own unique difficulties.
"When we look for missing people, they don't always want to be found" he said.
"They can be despondent or don't even know they are missing, such as dementia patients.
"Compare that to mountain rescues, where people really want to be found and it brings its own unique challenges."
The organisation has to raise £55,000 each year to keep going.
One of its regular income streams is stewarding private events, but this dried up during lockdown, leading to one of its vehicles having to be temporarily taken off the road to save cash.
The volunteers are from all walks of life, including some of the emergency services, and can operate in woodland, farmland, urban environments and around water.
It has recruited 18 new members in the past year, with the equipment needed for a single volunteer costing more than £1,000.