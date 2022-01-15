Shepperton: Stolen Range Rover and second vehicle hit police car
A police car has been damaged in a hit-and-run incident involving two cars, one of which had been stolen.
It happened in Shepperton, Surrey, when officers spotted a Range Rover and what is believed to have been an Audi A6 parked in Walton Lane at 05:25 GMT.
As the patrol car pulled up, both vehicles sped off, hitting the police car.
The Range Rover was found abandoned close by and was subsequently found to have been stolen from a nearby drive.
Nobody was injured in the incident.