M25 crash: Woman dies on hard shoulder in Surrey
- Published
A woman has died after her car crashed with a lorry parked on the hard shoulder of the M25.
The crash happened on the clockwise carriageway between Reigate and Leatherhead (junctions eight and nine) just after 08:00 GMT.
The car driver was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
The clockwise carriageway remains closed as emergency services, including the air ambulance, are in attendance, Surrey Police said.
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the crash, and particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.
