Godalming fire: Man, 66, dies and three others are hospitalised
- Published
A man has died and three other people are injured following a fire at a block of flats, police say.
Emergency services were called to Filmer Grove in Godalming, Surrey, at 20:50 GMT on Saturday.
A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and three other residents were hospitalised with smoke inhalation.
Residents were evacuated from the block as a precaution, Surrey Police said.
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service say eight fire engines were called to the scene.
Police and fire investigation officers remain at Firmer Grove and enquiries are ongoing.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.