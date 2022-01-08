Dunsfold campaigners protest against proposed drilling site
Campaigners and local politicians have gathered to protest against an application to drill for oil in Surrey.
UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) applied to explore a site south of Dunsfold Road and east of High Loxley Road, in Dunsfold
Protesters say the area is impossible for UKOG's larger vehicles to access without encroaching on common land.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, which is dealing with the case, declined to comment.
The gathering began at 12:30 GMT and was attended by local council leaders and the local Conservative MP for South West Surrey, Jeremy Hunt.
"It's absolutely extraordinary after COP26 in Glasgow that we are even thinking about drilling for oil and gas in this area," Mr Hunt said.
"We're opposed on both local environment grounds, because of the impact of the huge lorries and HGVs, but we're also against it, because we know that just under a third of all emissions are caused by generating electricity for human use through non-sustainable processes."
Campaigner Vanessa Ford said: "We need to leave as much oil and gas in the soil as we possibly can with the climate emergency.
"It's just very unsuitable, these are tiny country lanes. High Loxley Lane is actually narrower than the vehicle [UKOG would bring to the site] for a start off."
Surrey County Council has twice refused permission to build two exploratory wells at Dunsfold.
An appeal by UKOG was then lodged with the planning inspector and the firm is currently awaiting a decision by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Climate protestors were evicted from the site by bailiffs in November, after trying to fortify the site with steel fencing.