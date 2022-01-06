Tommy Stevenson: Alfold cash machine thief jailed
- Published
A thief who called out for police help after injuring himself fleeing a cash machine raid has been jailed.
Tommy Stevenson, 28, hurt his leg trying to climb a fence at a BP petrol station in Horsham Road in Alfold, Surrey, at 0430 GMT on 4 December.
He called out to police for help after officers arrived to find the station's cash machine damaged and £19,200 taken.
Stevenson was jailed for 14 months at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday after earlier admitting theft.
Police arrived at the petrol station to find Stevenson, of of Dalmeny Way, Epsom, wearing a cap with "security" written on it. He initially claimed he was on a night-time walk.
Drilling equipment
But officers also discovered he was carrying a walkie talkie, gloves and drilling equipment inside a backpack.
Det Con Claire Jones, from Surrey Police, said following sentencing: "[He] initially tried to convince officers that he had been out for a night-time walk but the equipment he was carrying, the CCTV footage and the large sum of money missing from the machine were irrefutable evidence that he was one of those responsible for this theft from an ATM."
Surrey Police said investigations were ongoing to find four other suspects linked to the theft.