Surrey council data exposes parking fine hotspots
More than 1,000 parking fines were handed out to drivers in the space of a year on one Surrey street, data shows.
Drivers who parked on Walton High Street, in Elmbridge, Surrey, were handed a total of 1,084 fines between 1 October 2020 and 30 September 2021.
The street was top of the list for Surrey councils that held the information, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It has a mix of loading bays, disabled bays and 30-minute parking spaces.
An Elmbridge Borough Council spokesperson said: "The balance parking restrictions hope to achieve is tricky.
"Residents want the traffic to flow, businesses need the loading access and they also need their customers to easily access their premises."
Of the 11 borough and district councils in Surrey, only Runnymede Borough Council did not hold information on where parking fines were given out.
The top 10 streets for parking fines in Surrey were:
- Walton High Street - 1,084
- Church Street East, Woking - 987
- A30 London Road Service Road (Surrey Heath) - 975
- High Street, Guildford - 845
- Croydon Road, Caterham - 835
- Chertsey Road (CPZ 1, Woking) - 773
- High Street (Surrey Heath) - 772
- High Street, Cobham - 726
- Church Path, Woking - 615
- Quarry Street, Guildford - 603