Asad Bhatti: Terrorism jury discharged as defendant catches Covid
- Published
A defendant in a terrorism trial has been taken to hospital and placed in an induced coma with Covid-19, a court has heard.
The trial of Asad Bhatti started at the Old Bailey last week.
The 48-year-old financial analyst from Redhill, Surrey, denied making explosives, two counts of possessing explosives and two counts of possessing articles for terrorist purposes.
On Monday, the jury was discharged and the case was adjourned to next year.
Mr Bhatti became ill at court on Thursday last week, but was seen by doctors who declared him fit to stand trial.
However, on Monday morning, jurors were told by judge Mr Justice Wall that Mr Bhatti's health had deteriorated over the weekend.
The court heard he was in an induced coma at a London hospital.
A further hearing is due to take place on 28 January.