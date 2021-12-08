Mole Valley to raise council tax on empty homes by up to 300%
- Published
A council has voted to triple council tax rates on empty properties.
Houses left vacant for between two and 10 years will pay 150% of the standard council tax bill, and properties empty for more than 10 years will see a 300% rise.
Councillors at Mole Valley District Council voted unanimously for the increase on Tuesday.
Councillor Bridget Kendrick said the change would bring "vital housing stock back into our communities."
The changes take effect from 1 April 2022, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Exemptions will be made for people living in care homes and hospitals, military personnel, properties subject to probate, those left empty by a person providing or needing personal care, where someone is in prison and annexes being used as part of a main property.
There are currently 122 properties in Mole Valley that have empty for between two and 19 years, down from 154 in April 2020, according to a council report.
Any residents who are concerned or think they should be exempt are advised to talk to the council.