BBC News

Catalytic converters: Woman seriously hurt by gang

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Thieves target catalytic converters because of the valuable metals they contain

A woman suffered a serious injury to her arm when she was assaulted by a gang stealing catalytic converters.

She was one of three people attacked in Thistledene, Thames Ditton, Surrey, about 19:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police believe the same gang stole a catalytic converter in Cumberland Drive, Esher, half an hour earlier.

The victim's dog was also stolen in the Thames Ditton incident, but was later found safe at Hampton Court station.

The injured woman has since been discharged from hospital.

Police believe the gang escaped in a silver saloon car.

Cars are targeted for their catalytic converters because they contain the valuable metals palladium and rhodium.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.