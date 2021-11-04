Tongham murder inquiry: Killed man Wayne Smith was 'bubbly and boisterous'
- Published
A man who was stabbed and died in hospital 12 days later has been described as a "bubbly, boisterous man who had a radiant smile".
Wayne Smith, 37, from Guildford was attacked near the A331 underpass in Tongham, Surrey, and found at about 21:00 BST on 15 October.
Mr Smith's family said his murder had left a "big hole" in their lives.
A 23-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested over the death.
All three were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The 16-year-old was then re-arrested on suspicion of murder. They all remain on bail pending further enquiries.
All three arrested were from Aldershot, Surrey Police said.
'Beautiful smile'
Mr Smith's father said his son was "a big softie at heart" and that "there wasn't a night that went by where he didn't say to me before bed that he loved me and would see me in the morning".
He said Mr Smith had just passed his test as a digger driver and was "excited" about his future.
His mother described him as a "very intelligent young man, hard-working and successful, who made us extremely proud".
"Wayne was the protective, big brother," she added.
"We just can't comprehend that never again will we see your handsome face and beautiful smile or hear that cheeky laugh."