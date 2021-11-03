Thomas Goldswain: Staines-upon-Thames stalker jailed for 22 months
A man who stalked a woman over several years and attacked her three times has been jailed.
Thomas Goldswain, aged 36, was arrested after his victim told police that he assaulted her, and had bombarded her with unwanted messages and gifts.
Goldswain, from Wendover Road, Staines-upon-Thames, was convicted in June but failed to appear for his sentencing.
He has since been arrested in Scotland, and was handed a 22-month sentence at Guildford Crown Court on Monday.
Goldswain had been found guilty of three charges of actual bodily harm and one of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.
Sgt Joshua Brooker, who investigated the case, said: "Goldswain demonstrated violent, controlling and obsessive behaviour towards his victim and his imprisonment is a relief for Surrey residents and beyond."