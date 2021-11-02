Dunsfold climate protestors removed from proposed drilling site
- Published
Climate protestors have been evicted from a site where a company wants to drill for oil.
The protesters had been occupying a site in Dunsfold, Surrey, where UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) has applied to test drill.
They were removed by bailiffs on Monday after they attempted to fortify the site with steel fences.
Surrey County Council has twice refused permission to build two exploratory wells at the site. A planning inspector is considering a UKOG appeal.
A spokesperson for the campaigners said: "It beggars belief that the bailiffs were sent in to evict this camp on the very day that COP26 climate summit was officially launched."
A Surrey Police spokesman said: "We have remained in contact with the landowner, who will be dealing with this as a civil trespass.
"We are continuing to monitor the situation on a regular basis and will provide support if required."