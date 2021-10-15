Surrey man jailed after animals found dying on farm
A man has been jailed for animal cruelty after more than 170 animals, some found dying in filthy conditions, were saved from a Surrey farm.
Geoffrey Bennett, of Portsmouth Road, Ripley, was jailed for animal welfare offences at Guildford Crown Court.
After the hearing, the RSPCA said two ponies and a goat had to be put down on site and more were euthanised later.
Bennett, 67, also admitted offences over the disposal of animal by-products after bones and skeletons were found.
The RSPCA said rescuers went to the farm in January 2019 following concern for the welfare of horses at the site.
The charity said inspectors and vets found starving animals, herds of ponies riddled with worms in fields with hazardous fencing, and pens of donkeys, goats, alpacas and ponies, many standing on months worth of faeces.
Inspectors said Bennett failed to provide drinking water, parasitic treatment, adequate nutrition, dental care, hoof and nail trimming, veterinary treatment for infections, disease and lameness, clean and dry resting places and living space.
The charity also found dogs had been chained and tethered in a filthy yard, with others shut inside small cages or makeshift kennels.
In a statement issued through the RSPCA, PC Hollie Iribar from Surrey Police said she had witnessed devastating cruelty over the years but this was "one of the most difficult cases I've seen".
RSPCA case officer Kirsty Withnall said rescuers worked with Bransby Horses, Redwings, The Horse Trust, The Donkey Sanctuary and World Horse Welfare in "one of the biggest coordinated rescue missions the UK has ever seen".
Bennett was jailed for 19 weeks and banned from owning, keeping and dealing in animals.
He was ordered to pay prosecution costs to the RSPCA of £115.