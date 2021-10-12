Helen Anderson: Murder police try to identify witnesses on CCTV
- Published
Detectives investigating the death of a mother-of-four have released CCTV images of potential witnesses.
The body of Helen Anderson, 41, of Finsbury Park, north London, was found in undergrowth beside a slip road on the A3 in Guildford on 23 August.
The images were taken outside Sirwan Supermarket, Lordship Lane, Tottenham, between 23:00 and 23:40 BST on Saturday, 21 August.
Police believe the people on CCTV could help reveal Ms Anderson's last steps.
Last week, police released CCTV images of the last known sighting of Ms Anderson, which were taken on the Friday night.
Dane Messam, 52, of Henry Road, Hackney, has been charged with murder.
A 50-year-old man from Enfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 51-year-old man from Hackney has been arrested on conspiracy to commit murder.
They have both been released on bail whilst inquiries continue, Surrey Police said.