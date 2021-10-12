BBC News

Helen Anderson: Murder police try to identify witnesses on CCTV

Image source, Surrey Police
Image caption, Surrey Police has made it clear all those pictured would be treated as witnesses

Detectives investigating the death of a mother-of-four have released CCTV images of potential witnesses.

The body of Helen Anderson, 41, of Finsbury Park, north London, was found in undergrowth beside a slip road on the A3 in Guildford on 23 August.

The images were taken outside Sirwan Supermarket, Lordship Lane, Tottenham, between 23:00 and 23:40 BST on Saturday, 21 August.

Police believe the people on CCTV could help reveal Ms Anderson's last steps.

Image source, Surrey Police
Image caption, A person with long, fair hair and a long coat is pictured walking past the supermarket
Image source, Surrey Police
Image caption, A dog walker can be seen in another of the CCTV images
Image source, Surrey Police
Image caption, Two people with a bike were pictured passing the supermarket

Last week, police released CCTV images of the last known sighting of Ms Anderson, which were taken on the Friday night.

Dane Messam, 52, of Henry Road, Hackney, has been charged with murder.

A 50-year-old man from Enfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 51-year-old man from Hackney has been arrested on conspiracy to commit murder.

They have both been released on bail whilst inquiries continue, Surrey Police said.

Image source, Family photo
Image caption, Helen Anderson's family have paid tribute to her "big heart"

