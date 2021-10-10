New Haw death: Man in court charged with village murder
A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with murder.
David Jacobs, 31, appeared at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Saturday accused of murdering Gary Hopkins.
Mr Hopkins's body was found in Heathervale Road, New Haw, Surrey, at about 19:30 BST on Monday.
Mr Jacobs is also charged with threatening a person with a bladed article and failing to disclose the key to protected information.
The family of Mr Hopkins paid tribute to the 42-year-old, saying he had a "heart of gold" who would "do anything for anyone".
In a statement, they described him as "a lovable goof" who would be "missed dearly".
