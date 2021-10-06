BBC News

Frankie Thomas: Coroner rules school failed teen who took own life

Image caption, Frankie Thomas took her own life after viewing graphic content online for months

A coroner has ruled a school's failure to prevent a pupil accessing harmful material online on its equipment contributed to her taking her own life.

Frankie Thomas, 15, died at her home in Witley, Surrey, in September 2018, after viewing explicit self-harm material for several months.

An inquest heard her teachers wrongly believed internet filters were in place.

Surrey assistant coroner Karen Henderson recorded a suicide verdict.

The inquest heard Frankie, who had autism, had access to a laptop and iPad at Stepping Stones School in Hindhead, and that her mother had asked staff to monitor her online activity.

During the inquest, in Woking in July, the former head of Stepping Stones, Melissa Farnham, said a filter provided by an external IT company could not have been working.

The court was told that on the day of her death, Frankie was left unsupervised on an iPad for more than two hours.

She went on a platform called Wattpad where users can write and share stories, with the last piece she read mirroring the method she used to take her own life that afternoon.

Image caption, The coroner critcised Frankie's school, the Department for Education and the online platform Wattpad in her ruling

Ms Henderson ruled the failures of the school and Wattpad "more than minimally contributed" to Frankie's death.

She also said that Stepping Stones had since appointed a new e-safety manager and carried out "substantial and rigorous changes" in how it manages online safety.

She said there was "a lack of adequate direction" from the Department for Education (DfE) when it came to implementing e-security, which seemed a bit like the "Wild West".

She would be writing to the DfE suggesting a more robust approach with "minimum standards".

Ms Henderson told Frankie's parents Judy and Andy they had done everything they could for their daughter during her lifetime.

Stepping Stones School, the DfE and Wattpad have been approached for comment.

