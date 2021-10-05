New Haw murder probe: Five arrested over assault death
- Published
Five people, including three teenagers, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was beaten to death.
Officers found the 42-year-old victim in Heathervale Way, New Haw, at about 19.30 BST on Monday. Despite treatment he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family is being supported by specially trained officers.
Surrey Police arrested five men - two 18-year-olds, and three others aged 19, 28 and 31.
Insp James Wyatt said: "At this stage of the investigation, we believe that the victim and suspects were known to each other, and we don't believe there to be any risk to the wider public."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.