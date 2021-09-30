Cranleigh hit-and-run: Vehicle found after cyclist crash death
- Published
A vehicle being sought after a cyclist was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash has been identified.
The 77-year-old man was struck by a white vehicle whose driver failed to stop in Horsham Road, Cranleigh, Surrey, at 18:05 BST on Monday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, Surrey Police said.
A man has been helping police with their inquiries but no arrests have been made, a police spokesman said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.