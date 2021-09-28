Cranleigh: Cyclist dies in suspected hit-and-run crash
A cyclist has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Surrey.
It happened in Horsham Road, Cranleigh, at 18:05 BST on Monday, when the rider was struck by a white vehicle which failed to stop.
The cyclist was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead shortly afterwards. His next of kin have been informed.
Police are searching for the driver and have appealed to any witnesses or people with dashcam footage to get in touch.
The road is closed in both directions while the investigation continues.
