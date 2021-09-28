Tongham: Woman found dead on A331 hit by multiple vehicles
- Published
A woman whose body was found in a road had been struck by at least five vehicles, police said.
Officers were called to the A331 near the Ash bridge in Tongham, Surrey, just after midnight on Tuesday, where the woman was found in the carriageway.
Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage of the incident in a bid to identify the drivers of the vehicles.
The road is closed in both directions while investigations are carried out.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.