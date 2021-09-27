Frimley Green teen footballer dies and two others badly hurt in crash
- Published
A "promising" young footballer has died and two others have been badly hurt in a head-on crash.
Frimley Green FC confirmed the "tragic loss" of one of its under-18 players and said others were in intensive care.
The teenager died when the Volkswagen Polo he was driving collided with a taxi just after 01:00 BST on Sunday in Oxenden Road, Tongham, Surrey.
Seven passengers in the Polo were taken to hospital, two of which suffered serious injuries, police said.
The taxi driver - who was not carrying any passengers - was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Det Serg Kani Barawi, of Surrey Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the families of the boys involved in this tragic incident, which has left one teenager dead and two more in a serious condition in hospital.
"We are working hard to establish the circumstances of the crash and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact us straight away."