M25 protests: Arrests made as Insulate Britain blocks motorway
- Published
Twenty three people have been arrested after climate activists held another day of motorway protests.
Insulate Britain protesters stopped traffic on both carriageways of the M25 between junctions 9 and 10, near Cobham in Surrey, just after 08:00 BST.
By 08:30, Surrey Police said two lanes in both directions had been reopened, and the road had been cleared of protesters.
On Monday, 41 arrests were made at M25 protests in Hertfordshire and Kent.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps called the protests "irresponsible" and "dangerous".
Insulate Britain, which is calling for government action on home insulation, said blue paint had been poured on to the road during its latest protest.
In a statement, the group said it had written to the Home Secretary on Monday, but received no response.
It added: "As soon as we hear a meaningful commitment that we can trust, we will end the campaign."