A3 death: Dane Messam appears in court accused of woman's murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman whose body was found near a busy road.
Helen Anderson, 41, of Finsbury Park, north London, was found in undergrowth beside a slip road on the A3 in Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August.
Dane Messam, 52, of Henry Road in Hackney, London, appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Wednesday.
A 51-year-old man from Hackney who was earlier arrested in connection with the death was released on bail.
Mr Messam is set to appear at Guildford Crown Court for a bail hearing on 15 September.
