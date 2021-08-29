A3 death: Man charged with Helen Anderson's murder
A man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found next to a busy road, Surrey Police have said.
Helen Anderson, 41, of Finsbury Park, north London, was found in undergrowth beside a slip-road on the A3 in Guildford on Monday.
Dane Messam, 52, of Henry Road in Hackney, London, has been charged with her murder.
A 51-year-old man from Hackney who was earlier arrested in connection with her death has been released on bail.
Detectives are appealing for dashcam or smart doorbell footage in the area.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a decommissioned double decker Brighton and Hove bus in the north London area between 19.30 BST on Friday 20 August and 15:00 on Monday.
They are urging anyone who saw the bus either driving or stationary in the Guildford area between 03:00 and 04:00 on Monday to contact them.