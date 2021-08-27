Helen Anderson: Tributes to woman found dead in Guildford
- Published
The family of a mother-of-four found dead beside a busy road said she was a "dear sister and daughter" with "a big heart".
The body of Helen Anderson, 41, of Finsbury Park, north London, was found in undergrowth beside a slip-road on the A3 in Guildford on Monday.
Surrey Police continue to question two men arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder on Tuesday.
Detectives are appealing for dashcam or smart doorbell footage in the area.
Ms Anderson's family said in a statement: "Our dear sister and daughter has gone. We loved you.
"In this life you faced many challenges and still you had a big heart. Goodbye, dear Helen."
Police believe Ms Anderson's body was placed in the undergrowth between 03:00 and 04:30 BST.
Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers said: "I would like to reassure local residents that we believe the two men we have arrested were known to the victim."
A 52-year-old man, of no fixed address, who police say has "links with Finsbury Park", was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder. A 51-year-old from Hackney was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
Both remain in custody.