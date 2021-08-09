Abu Bakr Deghayes in court over Brighton mosque speech allegation
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of encouraging terrorism in a speech at a Brighton mosque.
Abu Bakr Deghayes, 53, of Saltdean, East Sussex, allegedly made the statements on 1 November last year.
It is claimed he "intended or was reckless as to whether members of the public would be directly or indirectly encouraged to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism".
A trial before Judge Nigel Lickley QC was scheduled to start in January.
A preparatory hearing was fixed for 26 November.
Mr Deghayes, who spoke to confirm his identity, remains on conditional bail.
