Metropolitan Police officer ‘caused crash and lied to insurer’
A Metropolitan Police officer has been given a final written warning after a misconduct panel heard he deliberately caused a crash and lied to insurers.
The crash happened as PC Tim Scott was driving along Reigate Road in Surrey in December 2017.
Misconduct proceedings which concluded on Thursday found he had breached standards of professional behaviour.
Ch Insp Matt Cox said PC Scott's "completely unacceptable" actions undermined confidence in the force.
'Completely reckless'
The panel heard how PC Scott, who was attached to the Met firearms command, suddenly brought his car to a stop on 2 December, causing the car behind to crash into him.
The next day, he told his insurance company it happened because another vehicle had pulled out in front of him.
However, dashcam footage from the vehicle that crashed into the rear of his car showed his claim was not true, the Met Police said.
After hearing the evidence, the Chair found PC Scott had committed misconduct in relation to the allegations under the professional standards of behaviour for discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.
Ch Insp Cox said: "PC Scott's deliberate action in suddenly stopping his vehicle was completely reckless, leading to the damage of another vehicle and potentially could have led to serious injury to him or other road users.
"He then lied about the incident to his insurance company - behaviour which is completely unacceptable and undermines confidence in our organisation."
Metropolitan Police added the incident was investigated but there were no charges and no further action was taken.