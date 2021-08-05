Redhill: Pedestrian dies in ambulance crash
- Published
A 40-year-old woman has died when she was hit by an ambulance.
The South East Coast Ambulance Service vehicle hit the pedestrian in Brighton Road, Redhill, at about 9:20 BST.
The woman's next of kind have been informed and are being supported by officers, Surrey Police said.
The force said it was appealing for witnesses after the "single-vehicle collision involving a South East Coast Ambulance vehicle and pedestrian".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.