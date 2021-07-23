BBC News

Covid-19: Brockham Bonfire cancelled for second year

image copyrightBrockham Bonfire Society
image captionBrockham's Bonfire night celebrations are among the biggest in the South East

One of the South East's biggest bonfire night celebrations has been cancelled for the second year running.

Organisers of Brockham Bonfire in Surrey said it was due to uncertainty over what Covid-19 guidelines will be in place in November.

They said: "We cannot regulate numbers and yet we have to demonstrate we can create a Covid-safe environment. This is almost impossible."

They added efforts will now focus on 2022's bonfire.

Organisers said staging such a large event was "extremely complex" and many volunteers had expressed worries about helping this year.

They appealed for piles of rubbish not to be left around the village for collection and use in the bonfire this autumn.

The event stretches back to Victorian times and includes a procession, fireworks and a 40ft (12m) bonfire.

