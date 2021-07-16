Guildford pub bomb coroner backs family legal aid plea
- Published
A fight for legal aid by the family of a victim of the Guildford pub bombs has been backed by police and the coroner in a resumed inquest into the attack.
Ann Hamilton was one of five people who died in the IRA attacks in 1974.
Her family have not been represented at pre-inquest reviews (PIRs) after their request for legal aid was refused.
At the latest hearing, both Surrey coroner Richard Travers and Fiona Barton QC, for the police, said it was important the family had funding.
Bombs exploded in two pubs, the Horse and Groom and the Seven Stars, on 5 October 1974, killing five and injuring 65. Following the attacks, 11 people - the Guildford Four and Maguire Seven - were wrongly convicted in what became one of Britain's biggest miscarriages of justice.
The PIR on Friday heard that KRW Law, who did not appear but have been representing the Hamilton family and survivor Yvonne Tagg without legal aid, had made a submission for an adjournment to proceedings, while funding is sought.
Mr Travers, who has written letters of support for the family, said: "Do I think families need to have legal aid? Yes, I do, and I have made that clear, but it is not within my gift to grant it."
Ms Barton said: "Surrey Police do support calls for families to have public funding in this inquest. It is very important they have the representation they deserve."
Oliver Sanders QC, counsel to the coroner, said the next important step would be to trace witnesses who were in Guildford when the attacks took place.
He also said discussions were still to be held on whether the inquest would have a jury, and whether the findings of an inquiry by retired judge John May, who wrote three reports on the wrongful convictions, would be included in the proceedings.
Before the hearing, Cassandra Hamilton made an emotional plea for the family to receive support.
She told the BBC how generations of her family had been affected by Ann's death, and how they still broke down when their trauma resurfaced.
The full inquest is expected to be held next year.