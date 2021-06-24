Reigate man jailed for 87-year-old woman's murder
- Published
A man has been jailed for the murder of an 87-year-old woman who died four days after she was attacked.
Rosemary Hill was hurt while she was picking herbs in Warren Road, Reigate, in Surrey on 21 June 2020 and died in hospital on 25 June.
Guy Unmack, 46, of Warren Road, hit her over the head with a cricket bat, Surrey Police said.
Unmack was jailed for life at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, and faces a minimum term of 19 years in prison.
He had been arrested shortly after the attack, but was deemed to be mentally unfit for interview and detention.
He was placed under an involuntary order under the Mental Health Act and moved to a secure hospital, a police spokesman said.
Unmack was rearrested and then charged after being assessed to be fit to be interviewed, he said.
He was found guilty of murder on 10 June following a trial lasting a week-and-a-half.