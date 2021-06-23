Michael Nugent: Terrorism is 'the only way out', court hears
- Published
A man who expressed hatred of ethnic minorities online wrote "terrorism was the only way out", a court has heard.
Michael Nugent, 38, used different identities to share extremist material online, Kingston Crown Court was told.
He posted videos celebrating the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand in March 2019, which he described as a "game-changer".
Nugent is due to be sentenced by Judge Peter Lodder QC later.
Nugent, of Parkland Grove, Ashford, Surrey, unwittingly sent copies of manuals for the creation of bombs and other firearms to undercover police officers, the court heard.
He pleaded guilty to five counts of dissemination of terrorist publications and 11 counts of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism at a hearing in May.
'Game changer'
The court was read parts of Nugent's diary in which he said ethnic minorities should be "sent home" and "sterilised".
"We are being genocided in our own homes," read one extract.
"Terrorism is the only way out of it."
Prosecutor Kate Wilkinson told the court one of his groups on the messaging service Telegram had about 200,000 members.
"This channel attracted and became a safe haven for anyone who wished to post messages expressing and encouraging extreme racial hatred," she said.
Nugent owned a copy of the manifesto written by Brenton Tarrant who carried out the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand in 2020 in which 51 worshippers were killed.
Writing on Telegram, Nugent said: "I understand why Tarrant did what he did.
"What he did was a game-changer."
Liam Walker, defending Nugent, said he had deteriorating mental health.
He said Nugent's family had described him as a "withdrawn man [and] agoraphobic", and his anxiety had been "magnified" by the coronavirus pandemic.