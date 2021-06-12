Teenager suffers serious injuries in Leatherhead stabbing
A teenager has been left seriously injured after he was stabbed.
The 18-year-old has suffered "potentially life changing injuries", although they are not life threatening, police said.
Officers were called to the scene at Tesco in Oxshott Road, Leatherhead, Surrey, just after 22:00 BST on Friday.
Detectives are hunting two people who drove away in a black Audi A5 saloon, after carrying out what's thought to have been a pre-planned attack.
Det Sgt Lisa Betchley said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and we have a number of officers across the area making enquiries to try and establish what has happened.
"We are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time with any information to call us on 101".
