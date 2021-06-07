Godalming: Pair seriously ill after eating cannabis-laced sweets
- Published
A man and a 15-year-old boy are in a serious condition in hospital after eating sweets laced with cannabis.
The pair fell ill in Godalming, Surrey, on Sunday and police are investigating the source of the sweets.
Surrey Police urged parents to talk to their children about the dangers of so-called "edibles".
Det Insp Andy Greaves said they can appear to be commercial products with professional packaging but are in fact illegal and unregulated.
He warned children "not to be tempted to try them as they are obviously causing substantial harm".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.