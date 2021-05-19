Head teacher Colin Brooks jailed for child sex offences
- Published
A former head teacher has been sentenced to 28 months in prison for sex offences against a teenage girl.
Colin Brooks, of Brixham, Devon, pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecent assault on a child at Guildford Crown Court.
The charges involved the same victim, when she was between 13 and 17 years old, at a school in Surrey.
Brooks, now 77 years old, started the indecent assaults in 1982 and the abuse lasted for four years.
Det Con Rachel Moss said: "Brooks committed the offences while he was in a position of trust and his behaviour is simply reprehensible.
"I hope that this case demonstrates to people who have been sexually abused, no matter how long ago the abuse took place, that your allegation will always be taken seriously."
