BBC News

Elmbridge trees: Police make arrest over Surrey tree felling

Published
image copyrightAndy Graves
image captionAbout 35 trees have been cut down in Elmbridge in the past four weeks

Police investigating the felling of dozens of trees in Surrey have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage.

Residents had banded together to try to find the culprit after about 35 trees were cut down at night in Elmbridge in the past month.

Police said information from the public had allowed them to identify a suspect.

A search of a car and home on Thursday found "several chainsaws and wood chippings," police said.

Most of the felled trees were along a stretch of the River Thames between Weybridge and Walton.

image copyrightSurrey Police
image captionEight trees were cut down overnight on 17 April

More than a 1,000 people joined a Facebook group to help identify a suspect, with some residents joining night-time patrols.

Insp Bert Dean said the arrest was an "encouraging development in this investigation" and thanked the local community for "their ongoing patience and support".

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and going equipped to commit criminal damage, remains in police custody.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.