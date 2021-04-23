Elmbridge trees: Police make arrest over Surrey tree felling
- Published
Police investigating the felling of dozens of trees in Surrey have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage.
Residents had banded together to try to find the culprit after about 35 trees were cut down at night in Elmbridge in the past month.
Police said information from the public had allowed them to identify a suspect.
A search of a car and home on Thursday found "several chainsaws and wood chippings," police said.
Most of the felled trees were along a stretch of the River Thames between Weybridge and Walton.
More than a 1,000 people joined a Facebook group to help identify a suspect, with some residents joining night-time patrols.
Insp Bert Dean said the arrest was an "encouraging development in this investigation" and thanked the local community for "their ongoing patience and support".
The man, who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and going equipped to commit criminal damage, remains in police custody.