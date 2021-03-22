Driver held after 16 migrants found in M25 lorry
A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of planning to move 16 migrants out of the UK illegally.
They were discovered in the trailer on the M25 and A3 junction in Surrey at about 15:30 GMT on Sunday.
The migrants, including Moroccan, Algerian and Pakistani nationals, were detained on suspicion of immigration offences.
The Turkish driver, 36, is suspected of planning to move them out of the country through the Channel ports.
National Crime Agency (NCA) branch operations manager Chris Hill said: "People smuggling networks move migrants in both directions across the border, threatening the security of both the UK and our European neighbours, but also putting lives at risk.
"Working with our partners across UK law enforcement, we are determined to do all we can to disrupt those networks."
The NCA operation was carried out with the support of the Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police.
Meanwhile, the Home Office said Border Force had dealt with one incident in the Channel involving 10 migrants.
Speaking on Sunday, immigration minister Chris Philp said: "The French prevented at least 98 migrants from making such journeys overnight, meaning they stopped around 90% of crossing attempts."