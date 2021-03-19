Banstead fire: One person dies in property blaze
A person has died in a fire at a property in Banstead, Surrey Police said.
The blaze started at about 02:40 GMT on Friday in Holly Lane West and six fire crews were sent to the scene, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said.
The fire was put out and the road was closed, with emergency services remaining at the scene, police said.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported and there were not thought to be any other people in the property at the time, a police spokesman said.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.
