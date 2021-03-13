Robyn Mercer murder: Police 'committed' to solving case
Officers investigating the "callous" murder of an antiques dealer say they remain committed to solving the case.
Antiques dealer Robyn Mercer, 50, was found bludgeoned to death in 2016 in West Molesey, Surrey.
There have been six arrests but no charges despite the offer of a £10,000 reward.
Det Ch Insp Chris Friday from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: "We are as determined as ever to find those responsible."
Mrs Mercer's body was discovered outside her property in Walton Road just after 08:00 GMT on 14 March.
Since then, Surrey Police said it has carried out a number of enquiries in what the force described as a "complex" case.
'Emotional turmoil'
Mr Friday said: "With the five-year anniversary of Mrs Mercer's death upon us, this case remains an ongoing investigation for this force.
"We are as determined as ever to find those responsible for robbing a family of a loving and caring mother who was callously murdered outside her own property."
Mrs Mercer's family had been through "incredible emotional turmoil" and needed "some form of closure", he added.
He appealed for anyone with information to "think about living the rest of your life with a clear conscience" and come forward.
Crimestoppers is offering a a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the person or people responsible being arrested and charged.
The six arrests over the killing to date are:
- A 29-year-old man from West Molesey arrested on suspicion of murder
- A 29-year-old man from West Molesey arrested on suspicion of murder
- A 31-year-old man from West Molesey arrested on suspicion of murder
- A 29-year-old man from West Molesey arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender
- A 23-year-old woman from Oxshott arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
- A 48-year-old woman from Oxshott arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
All six people were released but remain under investigation, the force said.
Ms Mercer's ex-partner Robert Webb, 54, was jailed for eight months in 2017 for forging her will.