Surrey PCC election 2021: Who will be standing?
People in Surrey will head to the polls on 6 May to elect a police and crime commissioner (PCC).
First elected in 2012, PCCs help control police budgets and hold a force's chief constable to account for the performance of officers and staff.
PCCs are elected every four years. This election was due to take place last May but was postponed due to the pandemic.
These are the candidates who have so far said they intend to stand for Surrey PCC (listed alphabetically):
Howard Kaye, Labour
Howard Kaye is a train driver who is a member of the trade union Aslef, and ran for the South West Surrey seat in the 2015 general election.
Paul Kennedy, Liberal Democrats
Paul Kennedy is a Mole Valley district councillor. He is a former barrister, accountant and actuary.
David Munro, Independent
David Munro is a former Major in the Royal Engineers and is the current police and crime commissioner for Surrey.
All candidates must submit their completed nomination papers by 16:00 BST on 8 April to stand in the PCC election.
A deposit of £5,000 is also required which is returned if the candidate gets more than 5% of the total number of valid first preference votes cast.