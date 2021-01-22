BBC News

Redhill man 'had explosives and jihad documents'

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionAsad Bhatti did not enter a plea

A man accused of having explosives, detonators and documents referring to jihad and combat has appeared before Westminster magistrates.

Asad Bhatti, charged with terrorism offences, did not enter a plea.

The 47-year-old from Redhill, Surrey, was arrested after police raided a property in the town on 8 January.

He has been accused of possessing chemicals found in a storage unit that were capable of producing the explosive substance nitroglycerine.

Three remote detonators, including an improvised detonator that contained traces of an explosive substance, were also allegedly found at his home and in the storage unit.

Mr Bhatti, of Holland Close, is charged with three counts of making or possessing an explosive under suspicious circumstances and two counts of possessing an article for the purposes of terrorism.

He was remanded in custody to appear before the Old Bailey on 5 February.

Related Topics

  • Redhill

More on this story

  • Asad Bhatti: Redhill man charged with terrorism offences

    Published
    23 hours ago

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.