Asad Bhatti: Redhill man charged with terrorism offences
- Published
A man from Surrey has been charged with terrorism offences, Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said.
Asad Bhatti, 47, of Holland Close, Redhill has been charged with two counts of possessing an article for the purpose of terrorism.
He has also been charged with three counts of making or possessing an explosive under suspicious circumstances.
Mr Bhatti will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He was arrested after a property in Redhill was searched by counter terrorism officers on 8 January.
