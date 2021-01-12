BBC News

Thorpe Park: Man jailed after theme park stabbing

image copyright@abbiesear29
image captionCrowds of people were waiting to leave the park after the stabbing

A man has been jailed following a knife attack at Thorpe Park.

A 26-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his stomach during a row between two groups at the Surrey theme park in July.

Craig Harakh, 26, from south London, was jailed for seven months after pleading guilty to affray at a hearing at Kingston Crown Court.

He was cleared of possession of an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Harakh, of Jeffreys Road, in Lambeth, was also jailed for a further four months for breaching a suspended sentence.

The charges of possession of an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm with intent were dropped after the prosecution offered no evidence at the hearing on Monday.

