Head teacher Colin Brooks in court over child sex offences
- Published
A former head teacher has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a child in the 1980s.
Colin Brooks is charged with seven counts of indecent assault on a teenage girl over five years, beginning in November 1982 when she was 13.
The 77-year-old, who worked at schools across the south east of England, appeared at Guildford Magistrates Court.
One of the alleged offences took place on school premises, the court heard.
Mr Brooks, of Brixham, Devon, has been charged with one count of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 and six counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16.
He was released on bail ahead of a hearing at Guildford Crown Court on 8 February.