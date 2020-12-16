Sophie Burgess inquest: Neglect contributed to death
- Published
A baby who died in hospital was let down by "a gross failure to provide basic medical care" after she was given a fatal drug overdose, a coroner ruled.
Sophie Burgess was given five times the appropriate amount of phenytoin at St Peter's Hospital in Chertsey, Surrey.
The 11-month-old went into cardiac arrest after receiving the anti-seizure drug and died hours later, in 2016.
Assistant coroner Dr Karen Henderson said it was a "serious but basic error" and neglect was a contributing factor.
Sophie had been taken to the hospital after she had suffered a seizure.
The drugs were administered from a handheld syringe, Surrey County Coroner's Court heard previously, despite the protestations of a nurse who said it was unnecessary and against protocol.
The inquest was halted in 2017 for a police investigation, but resumed last month without criminal proceedings being brought.
Medical staff could not recall who prepared the medicine, the inquest heard, and the consultant failed to check the dose.
Returning a narrative conclusion, Dr Henderson said she was satisfied Sophie would not have died without the overdose.
"Sophie was in a dependent position, there was a gross failure to provide basic medical care," she said.
'Bright and happy child'
Her parents Gareth and Emma, issued a statement expressing disappointed with the conclusion.
"We have had to fight over the last four years to make sure that the mistakes that were made on the day of her death were made known... Sophie's death was more than neglect," it read.
"Sophie was a bright and happy child, always laughing and smiling. She... made our family complete.
"The pain of her death will never leave us and we grieve for her every day."
Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has since conducted an external review and implemented all recommendations.
Dr Henderson will write a Prevention of Future Deaths report explaining the need for medical staff to check drugs before administering them.