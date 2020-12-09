Ash couple's savings stolen during armed pub robbery
A couple were robbed at gunpoint of money they were saving for a trip to scatter a family member's ashes.
Mike and Lyndsey Armitage, of The Lion Brewery in Guildford Road, Ash, Surrey, were targeted by robbers posing as delivery drivers at about 08:30 GMT on Monday.
The couple were threatened with a gun before the two men made off with about £5,000 of their savings.
They said their seven-year-old daughter hid under a pile of toys.
Ms Armitage, 40, said the family were in their home, attached to the pub, when the robbers struck. The money they stole was destined to help pay for a trip to Disneyland to scatter a loved one's ashes.
"I was trying to shut the door on them, I'm hitting them and everything and I got whacked on the head," she said.
"They had a hand over my mouth because I was shouting so much. They put the gun to my head."
She said the men told her if she did not show them where their safe was they would kill her daughter.
'So brave'
Mr Armitage, 81, said they also held a gun to his head during the robbery.
"I didn't know what to do. I didn't know if they were going to shoot us, and then all of a sudden the front door went, and they had gone."
Mrs Armitage said their daughter heard her scream and hid herself under her brother's pile of toys.
"She's so brave - she just had the instinct to hide herself away."
Surrey Police said the two men were described as white, and were wearing black hats and face masks. One was described as about 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall, while the other is described as around 6ft (1.83) tall.
Det Insp Pete Howgate said: "This appears to have been a pre-planned incident and there was no risk to the wider public."