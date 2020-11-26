Sophie Burgess inquest: Doctor 'did not cover up' fatal overdose
- Published
A doctor involved in giving a fatal overdose to an 11-month-old girl has denied trying to cover up the way the drug was administered.
Sophie Burgess died after being given an anti-seizure drug at St Peter's Hospital in Chertsey, Surrey, in 2016.
Paediatric consultant Fiona MacCarthy denied having altered records to cover her tracks.
"This was not in any way a cover-up," she told Woking Coroner's Court. "This was the worst day of my life."
Sophie had been admitted to hospital suffering seizures on 16 June.
It had been decided Dr Lojein Hatahet would administer the drug phenytoin from a handheld syringe after an automated syringe-drive failed, the court earlier heard.
However, nurse Polly Leavold had objected and said the drug was not needed and that giving it by hand was against the hospital's protocol, the court heard.
The inquest was suspended in 2017 while Surrey Police officers re-examined their investigation after fresh expert evidence emerged.
The force decided not to proceed with criminal investigations and the inquest recommenced on Thursday.
Dr MacCarthy told the court nurses were responsible for "drawing up" the dosage, and while she did not administer the drug personally, she was responsible for the decision to use it.
It had been "taken on trust" that nursing staff had prepared the correct dosage, she said.
Assistant coroner Karen Henderson asked if Dr MacCarthy accepted she "might not know" how the drug should be "properly delivered".
"I accept that," she replied.
The doctor had amended her records to show the drug was administered for an extra 10 minutes than was previously recorded, the court heard.
"Were you trying to cover your tracks because you knew you had given phenytoin too quickly, asked Clodagh Bradley QC, representing Sophie's parents.
"That is incorrect," Dr MacCarthy replied, adding that the initial entry was an estimated time which she later amended after speaking with Dr Hatahet.
Dr MacCarthy was not part of the police investigation, the court heard.
The inquest continues.