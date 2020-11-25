Elstead crash: Drug driver jailed for killing pensioner
A man who killed a pensioner in a head-on crash after taking a "large quantity" of cocaine has been jailed.
Umberto Schramm, 37, ploughed into 70-year-old Frances Filby's car after losing control of his own in Elstead, Surrey, police said.
He was also under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash in Farnham Road on 31 May 2019.
At Kingston Crown Court, he was given a six-year sentence after he admitted causing death by careless driving.
Schramm, of Burns Road, Wembley, was also disqualified from driving for just under seven years.